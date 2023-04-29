WORLD

Italy avoids recession with 0.5% Q1 growth

NewsWire
0
0

Italy’s economy grew 0.5 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, surpassing earlier expectations for negative or near zero growth, the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT).

Commenting on the results, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said late Friday that “these data (prove that) our businesses, when placed in a position to unleash their full potential, know how to make a difference by making Italy strong and competitive and promoting the well-being of all Italians”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Italy’s economy grew 3.9 per cent last year, continuing a post-pandemic economic surge that started in 2021.

However, the growth slowed to 0.1 per cent in Q4 2022.

If negative growth had continued into 2023, the economy would have sunk into technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Friday’s data, however, eliminates this scenario.

ISTAT said the economy was 1.8 per cent larger in Q1 2023 than in the same quarter in 2022.

This was due to “a combination of an increase in added value both in the industry and in the services sector”, which includes the country’s massive tourism industry, it said.

But ISTAT cautioned that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries were “stationary” — due in part to more than a year of unusually dry and hot weather conditions.

On the demand side, ISTAT said, “there is a positive contribution from both the national component and the net foreign component”.

In summary, ISTAT said that “after the slight economic downturn in Q4 2022, the recovery at the beginning of 2023 promises an acquired growth rate for 2023 estimated at 0.8 per cent”.

That figure is higher than earlier consensus estimates.

The news made headlines on most major news sites, hailed as good news for an economy battered in recent months by high inflation stemming from the conflict in Ukraine and dry weather conditions that have slashed agricultural output and impacted winter tourism.

The Italian Stock Exchange in Milan initially rose on the news, but finished the day down 0.4 per cent, due mostly to underperforming financial sector stocks.

20230429-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea to ease entry requirements

    Turkey extends wall on border area

    Death toll in Pakistan boat tragedy touches 26

    Landmines kill 18 in Syria