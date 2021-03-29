Italy extended its unbeaten run to 24 matches as the Azzurri won 2-0 away to Bulgaria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, claiming the second consecutive victory in this campaign.

Italy conquered Northern Ireland 2-0 in the opening match, and coach Roberto Mancini made several changes in the starting line-up, as Andrea Belotti, Stefano Sensi and Federico Chiesa stepped in on Sunday, Xinhua news reports.

The four-star took the domination from the very beginning but couldn’t find the net until the 42nd minute as Belotti went down in the box, and the Torino hitman converted the penalty by himself.

Belotti should have bagged the brace in the 72nd minute as he lobbed the ball onto the upright and followed to blast it over.

Azzurri sealed the win with a great team work in the 82nd minute when Marco Verratti’s smart back-heeled pass found Lorenzo Insigne, who pulled back for substitute Manuel Locatelli to curl into the net, collecting his maiden goal for the senior level.

Italy ranks first in Group C with six points, Switzerland who also beat Lithuania 1-0 on Sunday places second on goal difference.

–IANS

