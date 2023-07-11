INDIA

Italy braces for record-breaking heat wave

NewsWire
0
0

Rome and other cities across Italy are under a red alert as the country is bracing for an intense heat wave that meteorologists said was likely to break records.

Forecasters have predicted temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius for the rest of this week in cities across the country as Europe has been in the grip of a heat wave for several weeks now, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health issued the red alert in nine of the country’s 27 principal cities for at least one of the next three days.

The cities include the capital Rome, Florence in central Italy and Bologna in the north.

Even Bolzano, in the country’s far north, will be on red alert on Tuesday.

Another eight of the 27 cities will be on orange alert by Wednesday, and only four will be on green status, which refers to normal temperatures.

Red alerts include specific warnings for even young, healthy residents to stay indoors and take other precautions during the hottest part of the day, saying temperatures can represent a “risk to life” if mishandled.

An orange alert signals the same risks but only for the extremely young, the elderly and those with health conditions.

The alerts also mean that the affected areas’ hospitals will be ready to take in heat stroke victims.

There are warnings of possible limits on energy supplies and potential damage to infrastructure.

In some cities, the authorities may provide access to free drinking in public spaces.

2023071137242

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Erdogan calls for extending Black Sea Grain Initiative

    Lalu Prasad’s kidney transplant successful in Singapore: Tejashwi

    Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the...

    25 injured in fire at Bharat Rasayan factory in Guj’s Dahej