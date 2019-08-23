Italy ‘closer to US than EU’ on Russia’s G7 readmission

Rome, Aug 29 (IANS/AKI) On the issue of Russia’s possible readmission to the G7, Italy’s populist government is closer to US President Donald Trump than to the European Union, European diplomatic sources said.

“In terms of the strength of its support for Russia, Italy’s government is closer to Trump than to France and Germany – which remain cautious – while never deviating from the European position,” the sources told AKI.

During the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, which wrapped up on Monday, the sources confirmed that Trump asked for Russia to be re-admitted after its suspension from the group in 2014 when it annexed Crimea.

“Trump did this with a level of assertiveness that revealed there would be no preconditions,” said the sources.

“But that is not the position of Italy, which is still anchored to the ‘family of Europe’,” the sources went on.

At the G7, Italy’s Premier Giuseppe Conte reiterated his government’s view that sanctions against Russia should not be “an end in themselves” and that dialogue is needed with the country, the sources said.

But Italy contends that “there must be some signs of progress,” for Russia to re-join the G7, the sources underlined.

Italy and the other G7 members all hope that a new phase in relations between Moscow and Kiev since Volodymyr Zelensky’s election as Ukraine President in the Spring will help end ongoing tensions and skirmishes between the two countries, the sources said.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has announced a planned summit on Ukraine to take place before the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September “to crystalise this process,” the sources noted.

–IANS/AKI

vd