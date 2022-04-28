Italy has extended the obligation to wear face masks on public transport and in some indoor venues until at least June 15, the country’s Health Minister said.

The country has been steadily peeling back coronavirus health restrictions as hospitalisations and mortality statistics are decreasing due to high vaccination rates and improved medical therapies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza added on Thursday that it was still too early to completely remove the face mask mandate.

Mask use will continue to be mandatory in schools and universities, hospitals, nursing homes, cinemas, theatres, sports arenas, as well as on long-distance and local transport.

In all other workspaces, whether public or private, the wearing of masks will be “strongly recommended,” Speranza said.

Italy reported 69,204 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday. The daily number of coronavirus-related deaths has remained below 200 in recent weeks.

According to official figures, 34.3 per cent of children aged 5-11 years and more than 90 per cent of the population over the age of 12 years have completed the vaccination cycle.

