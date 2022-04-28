HEALTHWORLD

Italy extends Covid-19 indoor mask mandate

NewsWire
0
70

Italy has extended the obligation to wear face masks on public transport and in some indoor venues until at least June 15, the country’s Health Minister said.

The country has been steadily peeling back coronavirus health restrictions as hospitalisations and mortality statistics are decreasing due to high vaccination rates and improved medical therapies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza added on Thursday that it was still too early to completely remove the face mask mandate.

Mask use will continue to be mandatory in schools and universities, hospitals, nursing homes, cinemas, theatres, sports arenas, as well as on long-distance and local transport.

In all other workspaces, whether public or private, the wearing of masks will be “strongly recommended,” Speranza said.

Italy reported 69,204 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday. The daily number of coronavirus-related deaths has remained below 200 in recent weeks.

According to official figures, 34.3 per cent of children aged 5-11 years and more than 90 per cent of the population over the age of 12 years have completed the vaccination cycle.

20220429-033803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid-19 cases, deaths and spread of variants all on the...

    AIIMS Bhubaneswar to resume OPD service from Feb 7

    Bengal gears up for third Covid-19 wave

    23,253 new Covid cases in Kerala, TPR 27.38%