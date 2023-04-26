WORLD

Italy marks 78th liberation anniversary with calls for unity

NewsWire
0
0

As Italy celebrated the 78th anniversary of the country’s liberation from fascism, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for more unity among Italians.

Liberation Day, or Festa della Liberazione, marks the day the German forces and the Italian fascist party led by Benito Mussolini were ousted from power, just days before the end of World War II, reports Xinhua news agency.

Along with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Meloni participated in a traditional ceremony at the Altar of the Fatherland at Piazza Venezia in Rome on Tuesday.

Mattarella said that the country’s liberation from fascism in 1945 was a “crisis in the country that required a decisive moment, a new idea of community following the failure of a previous one”.

He added the moment gave birth to “a new Italy” that continues to this day.

In an open letter published on Tuesday in Corriere della Sera, Italy’s most widely circulated newspaper, Meloni called for a “renewed national accord” that would reinforce Italy’s role as an “essential stronghold of democracy” on the global stage.

Tuesday also saw a march of more than 100,000 people in Milan, mostly labour groups and independent and opposition political figures.

Liberation Day is however distinct from Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica), which takes place on June 2.

20230426-091204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shehbaz govt asks controversial Chief Justice of Pakistan to step down

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Turkey to unblock wheat supplies from...

    193 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week: IOM

    N.Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected Covid cases