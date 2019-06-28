Italy mourns 2016 Bangladesh cafe attack victims

Rome, July 1 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s Foreign Ministry on Monday commemorated the 3rd anniversary of Bangladesh’s worst terrorist attack, when Islamist gunmen killed dozens of people, mainly foreigners including nine Italians, during an assault on a cafe in Dhaka.

“Commemorating those who died in heinous terrorist attacks is a way for a nation to pay tribute to them and make the families of the victims feel the embrace of their countrymen,” Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in a statement.

Italy’s government “is firmly committed to combat terrorism,” and wants to help Bangladeshi authorities bring to justice “all the perpetrators of the attack as soon as possible,” it added.

The ministry’s Director-General Luigi Vignali was due to attend a memorial ceremony in Dhaka, together with Italy’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, the statement said.

“Some family members of the victims and representatives of local authorities will be attending the ceremony,” said the statement.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed the attack but the Bangladeshi government blamed it on banned local militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

–IANS/AKI

