INDIASCI-TECH

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users’ data else face fine

NewsWire
0
0

Italian regulators have ordered Microsoft-owned OpenAI to immediately stop the processing of Italian users’ data to general AI models.

The Italian regulator Garante said it’s concerned that the ChatGPT maker is breaching the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and has opened a probe.

OpenAI will have to notify the Italian regulators within 20 days of the measures implemented to comply with the order, otherwise a fine of up to 20 million euros or 4 per cent of its total worldwide annual turnover may be imposed.

“There is no way ChatGPT can continue to process data in breach of privacy laws. The Italian SA has imposed an immediate temporary limitation on the processing of Italian users’ data by OpenAI, the US-based company developing and managing the platform. An inquiry into the facts of the case was initiated as well,” the regulator noted.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, late last month admitted that some users’ payment information may have been exposed earlier this week when it took ChatGPT offline owing to a bug.

It’s worth noting that OpenAI does not have a legal entity established in the EU.

Any data protection authority can intervene under the GDPR if it sees risks to local users.

Finally, the Italian regulators emphasised that the lack of age verification mechanism exposes children to receiving responses that are absolutely inappropriate to their age and awareness, even though the service is allegedly addressed to users aged above 13 according to OpenAI’s terms of service.

OpenAI was yet to respond to the Italian regulator’s order.

20230401-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong reminds BJP it was Patel who banned RSS; called it...

    Nawada Jail Superintendent suspended for suspicious death of undertrial

    In-form batters an advantage for Oz, but second spinner dilemma hurts

    Bengaluru cops bust Remdisivir selling racket, 3 held