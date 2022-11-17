WORLD

Italy receives 51 refugees with UNHCR university scholarships

NewsWire
0
0

A group of 51 refugees from Africa have arrived in Italy to enroll in various universities in the country, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement.

They will participate in a larger project that offers young talents from developing countries support and opportunities to continue their education abroad, Xinhua news agency quoted the UNHCR as saying.

Called “University Corridors for Refugees” (UNICORE 4.0), the project’s fourth edition is supported by the UNHCR, Italy’s Foreign Ministry and several of the country’s non-profit organisations.

In 2022, the project will involve 69 students from Cameroon, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The 51 students who landed at Fiumicino Airport in Rome on Wednesday were the first to arrive.

They will soon begin their studies at 33 Italian universities that take part in the program.

All the refugees will be exempt from tuition fees and will receive financial support for plane tickets and visa-related expenses, as well as a study grant to help them during their stay in Italy.

At global level, only some 5 per cent of refugees have access to higher education compared to 38 per cent among non-refugee populations, according to the UNHCR.

20221117-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 more injured in Lebanon’s fuel tank blast sent to Turkey

    Turkish President urges sectors to cut prices as lira rebounds

    Nearly 1k illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

    Apple may bring USB-C port to AirPods, Mac accessories by 2024