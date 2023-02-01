LIFESTYLEWORLD

Italy registers 10.1% inflation in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

Prices in Italy rose by 10.1 per cent in January compared to a year earlier, despite a decline in prices for regulated energy products, the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) said on Wednesday.

While prices for regulated energy products in January fell by 10.9 per cent year-on-year, prices for unregulated energy products increased by 59.6 per cent.

Prices for processed food increased by 15.2 per cent year-on-year, unprocessed food surged by 8 per cent, and personal care products increased by 12.2 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prices in January were 0.2 per cent higher compared with December, ISTAT said.

On Tuesday, ISTAT reported that Italy’s economy contracted 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2022, and predicted a decline over the first three months of this year, indicating the country is technically in a recession.

20230202-043602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Eagle has Landed’ author Henry Patterson dies at 92

    Delhi Horror: Court extends police remand of 5 accused by 4...

    Kasturba Gandhi’s sole diary brings her voice to the foreground of...

    Kangana to Taapsee over tax raid jibe: ‘You will always remain...