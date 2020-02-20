Italy reports 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3 deaths

Rome, Feb 24 (IANS) Italian authorities have confirmed 152 coronavirus cases in the country with three fatalities and one recovery.

On Sunday, Angelo Borrelli, head of the country’s civil protection department, said of the 152 cases, 110 were reported in the northern region of Lombardy, 21 in Veneto and nine in Emilia-Romagna, reports Xinhua news agency.

Borrelli added that an Italian researcher, who was infected with the virus, has made a full recovery.

Giulio Gallera, Lombardy’s regional council member for welfare, said in the televised press conference on Sunday that an elderly cancer patient infected with the virus was the third person to have died from the sickness in Italy.

Eleven towns, 10 in Lombardy and one in Veneto, were currently under lockdown.

Authorities have issued bans, closing several gathering spots and prohibiting people from entering or leaving the affected areas.

Several economic measures have been taken in the virus-hit regions, including suspending tax and mortgage payments and asking workers to stay home, reports said on Sunday.

“We are evaluating measures to assist workers who are banned from going to work,” Italy’s Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said.

On Sunday, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said the Venice Carnival was cancelled due to the virus.

The Ministry of Education said schools in the affected areas will remain closed until February 29, while four Serie A football matches have been suspended.

–IANS

ksk/