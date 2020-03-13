Italy reports 368 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday

Rome, March 15 (IANS) Coronavirus-battered Italy reported 368 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a new one-day “record”.

The northern region of Lombardy – the country’s worst-affected – accounted for 252 of the fatalities, which have taken the total toll across the nation to over 1,800, the BBC reported.

After China, where the disease broke out in Wuhan city late last year, Italy is the most-affected country, followed by Iran, which reported 113 more deaths, taking the toll to 724.

