Italy top western contributor to UN missions: President

Rome, Nov 1 (IANS/AKI) Italy is the biggest western contributor to United Nations missions around the world, in which its 6,000 peacekeeping troops play a leading role, President Sergio Mattarella said on Thursday.

“Italy makes the largest contribution to United Nations missions worldwide of any western country,” Mattarella said at a military awards ceremony here.

“The European Union, Nato and the UN are the organisations in which Italy takes part with conviction and determination and it plays a leading role within them,” he added.

The biggest Italian military presence is in Lebanon, where over 1,000 personnel are stationed, while there are smaller troop deployments in African, Asian and European countries, Mattarella noted.

Mattarella praised the Italy’s Defence Ministry and its military commanders for “their commitment to making our armed forces ever-more effective in tackling new and evolving global challenges”.

–IANS/AKI

vd