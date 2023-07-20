INDIA

Italy win mixed open water relay gold at swimming worlds

NewsWire
0
0

Italy claimed the mixed 4x1500m open water relay title at the World Aquatics Championships here on Thursday.

Anchored by men’s 5km silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy won the race in one hour, 10 minutes and 31.20 seconds.

Hungary finished second in 1:10:35.30, and Australia settled for bronze in 1:11:26.70.

Germany, led by women’s double gold winner Leonie Beck, finished fourth in 1:11:26.90.

Florian Wellbrock, who won both men’s 5km and 10km events, did not feature in the relay race, the final open water event at the Fukuoka worlds.

2023072042138

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    30 students rescued from high mountains in Himachal

    Five Palestinians killed as Israel launches major air strike on West...

    Fire at S.Korea hospital forces evacuations of about 200 inpatients

    Cong minister in Himachal extends support to UCC, but questions BJP...