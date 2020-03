Rome, March 28 (IANS) Coronavirus-ravaged Italy on Saturday saw its death toll cross 10,000 – well over a third of the global toll which has crossed 29,000.

The country saw 889 deaths in 24 hours, taking the tottal number of fatalities to 10,023, the BBC reported.

The number of cases have gone up to 92,472.

