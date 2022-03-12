HEALTHWORLD

Italy’s Covid situation again worsens

By NewsWire
0
0

Reversing a trend of several weeks of improvement, Italy’s Covid-19 situation is worsening again, the country’s Health Ministry said.

This week, the transmission rate in Italy increased to 0.83 from 0.75 a week earlier. This rate, also referred to as R0, shows how many cases on average an infected person will cause during their infectious period, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Ministry as saying.

Although the R0 rate is still below 1.0 in Italy, health officials say the recent increase is significant.

The increase has prompted media speculation that the country could be heading toward a new, albeit milder wave of infections now that most health restrictions have been relaxed.

In the last 24 hours, the Ministry reported 53,127 new Covid cases. This figure is broadly in line with the previous days’ reports but is higher than the recent low of just over 18,000 cases logged on February 28.

In January, the authorities reported over 200,000 new cases per day.

In the same period, the Ministry reported 156 Covid deaths.

As of Saturday, Italy’s overall Covid cases and deaths stood at 13,268,459 and 156,649, respectively.

20220312-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.