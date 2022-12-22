Italy’s greenhouse gas emissions are rising despite lower energy consumption, reflecting a move toward high-emissions energy sources.

According to a report released on Wednesday by Italy’s National Agency for New Technology, Energy, and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA), total energy usage in Italy is expected to drop nearly 1.5 per cent this year compared to 2021 levels. Nevertheless, greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise by nearly 8 per cent by the end of the year.

Italy has recently announced that a new branch of the UN University focused on combating climate change will open at the University of Bologna, the world’s oldest university.

The Ukraine conflict has dramatically changed Italy’s energy mix, with natural gas usage in the country down 3 per cent this year compared to the previous year. This is due to Russia cutting off gas supplies during the crisis in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, in the race to replace Russian gas, energy suppliers have used 8 per cent more oil and 47 per cent more coal than a year earlier, resulting in increased emissions levels. Use of cleaner renewable energy sources was also down by 11 per cent, according to ENEA.

Greenhouse gas emissions over the first nine months of the year were up 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, ENEA said, with a further increase of 2 per cent expected through the end of the year.

