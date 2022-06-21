The President of Italy’s Lazio region has said he will shortly declare a state of emergency to a lack of rainfall. This makes Lazio, the seat of the Italian capital, the southernmost region in the country to take the step during a prolonged drought.

At least five Italian regions north of Lazio have introduced measures to ward off water shortages, including limiting use of water to “essential” tasks such as drinking and cooking. Italian news reports say several others are considering similar moves.

Lazio is not planning to take such steps immediately, but the region’s President, Nicola Zingaretti, said water rationing is possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Obviously, we need to prepare for a situation that will be very critical,” Zingaretti added.

“We will have to consider saving water through all activities, starting with the consumption of water by families.”

In addition to the lack of rainfall, Italian regions have been struggling with unusually high temperatures.

In regions that have applied water rationing, the first steps have been a reduction in water pressure to buildings, and limiting the quantity of water available for agriculture.

Agricultural Association CIA-Agricoltori Italiani estimated that production of summer fruits such as melons will be 30 to 40 per cent lower this year, while the country’s harvest of corn and soybeans will be halved. These markets are already under stress due to direct and indirect impacts from the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which has sent global food prices soaring.

20220621-051804