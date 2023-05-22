Italy’s Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted, forcing flights to eastern Sicily’s largest city, Catania, to halt.

In a report on Monday, The Weather Channel said that Catania was hit hard by the falling ash following the eruption on Sunday.

As a result, the city’s airport was closed.

Taking to Twitter, the airport said: “Flight operations remain suspended until tomorrow (Monday) morning at 9 a.m. or in any case until safety conditions are restored. Go to the airport only if the flight schedule is confirmed. Info with airlines.”

It is not uncommon for Catania’s airport to pause its activities, as Etna, also one of the tallest active volcanoes in Europe, is is in an almost constant state of activity.

Experts are unsure how long this eruption will last, but the one in early 2021 had lasted for weeks.

