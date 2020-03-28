ITAT resolves to donate one-day salary to PM’s relief fund

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Officers and staff of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) have resolved to contribute one day’s salary to PM CARES Fund in order to help the Central government contain coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, a public charitable trust, has been set up to provide emergency relief.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal President P.P. Bhatt said that the institution recognizes its social and national responsibilities.

“It has been decided in consultation with all the Vice Presidents of ITAT to contribute one day’s salary to the PM CARES Fund in respect of all officers and staff of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal,” he said.

President, Vice Presidents, Members, Registry Officers and other staff will help the nation in fighting the ongoing pandemic, he added.

The tribunal also urged its other stakeholders to contribute generously to the PM CARES fund.

“The donations to this fund have been made exempt from income tax under Section 80 (G) of the Income-tax Act, 1961,” the ITAT president clarified.

