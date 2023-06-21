A 36-year-old ITBP constable was shot dead by the son of an officer of the paramillitary force in Delhi’s Chhawla area on Wednesday, an official said.

Police said that they have arrested the accused, identified as Digvijay (32), and the weapon, which is licensed in the name of the officer, has been recovered.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan, an information was received at around 2:20 p.m. regarding a firing incident at a residence in ITBP camp Chhawla.

“It was found that an ITBP constable/water carrier was shot dead in the house of a ITBP officer of 2IC rank by the son of the officer. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Chhawla police station,” said the DCP.

“The forensic teams have collected evidences from the site and accused Digvijay, who is unemployed, has been arrested,” said the official.

20230621-200404