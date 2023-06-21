INDIA

ITBP constable shot dead by officer’s son in Delhi

NewsWire
0
17

A 36-year-old ITBP constable was shot dead by the son of an officer of the paramillitary force in Delhi’s Chhawla area on Wednesday, an official said.

Police said that they have arrested the accused, identified as Digvijay (32), and the weapon, which is licensed in the name of the officer, has been recovered.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan, an information was received at around 2:20 p.m. regarding a firing incident at a residence in ITBP camp Chhawla.

“It was found that an ITBP constable/water carrier was shot dead in the house of a ITBP officer of 2IC rank by the son of the officer. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Chhawla police station,” said the DCP.

“The forensic teams have collected evidences from the site and accused Digvijay, who is unemployed, has been arrested,” said the official.

20230621-200404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Check how home buyers of bankrupt Supertech can now submit claims...

    Active Covid cases cross 25,000-mark in Karnataka

    Mining allegations by Akali Dal leader frivolous: Punjab CM

    Unacademy founders take pay cuts, no free meals or snacks for...