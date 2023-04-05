An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official was killed in a accident near the line of actual control (LAC) in Ladakh region, the paramilitary force announced on Wednesday.

“ITBP salutes the braveheart assistant commandant, Tikam Singh Negi, of 24th Battalion ITBP who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on April 2, 2023”, the ITBP said on its official Twitter handle.

Negi was posted on this front since 2021. Official sources said that he was leading a long range patrol when he fell into the gorge while negotiating the treacherous LAC terrain in Ladakh.

The LAC forms the de facto border between India and China in the Ladakh region.

