ITC appoints Supratim Dutta as CFO

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) FMCG-to-hospitality major ITC has appointed Supratim Dutta as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment comes into effect from September 5, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Supratim Dutta has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 5th September, 2020, in place of R. Tandon,” the filing said on Saturday evening.

Dutta, joined ITC on November 1, 1990, soon after qualifying as a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

As per the filing, he has wide ranging experience in the company for nearly 30 years, covering various aspects of finance including planning, treasury, M&A, accounting, taxation, IT, investor relations and business strategy.

He has also held important positions in various industry bodies including Chairperson — Finance and Banking Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

