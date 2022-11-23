ITC Hotels recently signed Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Belagavi under a management contract with Jolle Hospitality Group.

Welcomhotel Belagavi will offer 116 spacious rooms, along with about 1,200 square metres of banquet space, multiple dining experiences and a fitness centre.

Located in the industrial area of Kakti, off NH-4 on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, the property is just 10 km away from the popular tourist spot Belagavi Fort and easily accessible from India’s first private aerospace SEZ (24 km), and Belagavi Airport (20 km).

The hotel, spread over more than 5 acres of land, is currently under construction and is likely to be completed by the year 2024.

Commenting on the signing, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said: “The signing of Welcomhotel Belagavi is in line with ITC hotels’ expansion plan to take our brands and services to tier-2 markets in addition to prime metro cities. Belagavi offers a wide range of demand drivers originating from its industrial, trading, government, and leisure-driven businesses.

“Belagavi’s proximity to the borders of Maharashtra and Goa has enabled the city to acquire cultural flavours from the two states, blending well with the local Kannada culture creating a rich heritage for itself. With ITC Hotels’ expertise in food and beverage and hospitality services, Welcomhotel Belagavi promises to be one of the most preferred hotels in the city.”

Commenting on the partnership, Basavaprasad Jolle, Director, Jolle Hospitality Group said: “We are proud to partner with ITC Hotels. We are delighted with this association with one of the iconic hotel chains in the Indian hospitality industry. We believe that Welcomhotel Belagavi would be a great new address in the city as well as whole of North Karnataka, given the wide array of facilities and amenities planned with the upper-upscale offering.”

Designed for those who demand more to make the most out of their stay, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels is the new age traveller’s key to curated immersive experiences that enrich both business and leisure journeys.

With an endeavour to provide enriching experiences, the Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels brand is reflective of the warmth of Indian culture while upholding the benchmark service standards that ITC Hotels are known for.

