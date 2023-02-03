Multi product player ITC Ltd on Friday said it closed the Q3 of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 5,031.01 crore.

The company’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY24.

According to ITC, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 17,265.48 crore (Q3FY22, Rs 16,806.89 crore) and a net profit of Rs 5,031.01 crore (Rs 4,156.20 crore).

Barring the agriculture business segment that posted a lower revenue for the period under review, ITC’s all other divisions – FMCG (cigarettes, others), hotels, and paperboards, paper and packaging logged higher revenue as compared to the previous year’s corresponding period.

