BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ITC scrip touches a market cap of Rs 5 trillion and comes down

NewsWire
0
0

Diversified fast moving consumer goods major ITC Ltd having interests in cigarette, paperboards, hotels, food products reached a market capitalisation of Rs 5 trillion on Thursday.

The scrip with a face value of Re 1 opened at BSE at Rs 399.05 and touched a high of Rs 402.60 which was also the 52 week high.

The scrip hit the magic Rs 5 trillion market cap figure. It is said ITC was the 11th company to touch the market cap figure of Rs 5 trillion.

However, the market cap later came down to about Rs 4.95 trillion as the ITC scrip changed hands at Rs 399.

20230420-130603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India smartphone market to grow 10% in 2021 amid 5G push

    European Union proposes $140 bn windfall tax on energy companies

    ‘No issues with deployment of central forces at Vizhinjam’, Kerala govt...

    240W charging to kill anxiety among Indian smartphone users: realme’s Madhav...