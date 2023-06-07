itel Mobile India on Wednesday announced that it is set to launch its highly anticipated flagship smartphone “itel S23” on June 9 exclusively on Amazon.

“Mark your calendars for 09 June 2023, as itel prepares to unveil its highly anticipated smartphone that combines an exceptional 50MP HD rear camera, lightning-fast 16 GB RAM, a generous 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage and captivating sleek design that’s sure to captivate the hearts of young consumers,” itel said.

The most astonishing aspect is the incredible pricing of the S23 smartphone, which is expected to be priced under Rs 9000. This disruptive pricing strategy makes it an enticing choice for consumers, challenging the existing norms of the segment.

itel has also announced ‘Notify Me’ at Amazon where customers can register themselves.

Moreover, recent leaks indicate that the S23 smartphone will boast a unique colour-changing effect, adding a trendy and fashionable touch to this remarkable device.

The smartphone changes colour when UV rays fall off the back panel of Mystery White colour. Prepare for a smartphone that not only dazzles the eyes but also packs a punch with powerful features crafted to deliver unmatched performance and style.

Though the full specifications are under wraps for now, previous leaks suggest that along with a 50 MP rear camera, the smartphone features a powerful 8MP front camera with a flashlight, allowing users to capture stunning moments with incredible detail.

20230607-143404