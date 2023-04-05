INDIA

Items worth crores stolen from court seizure room in J&K

Items worth crores were reported as “stolen” from a court seizure room in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the items that were stolen included seized contraband substances like 4 kg heroin, 1.5 kg charas, more than 500 capsules of psychotropic drugs, as well as fake currency notes.

The incident has occurred despite high security at the court seizure room called the ‘Malkhana’ at the Rajouri Court complex.

The sources added that an incident of theft at such a place is very surprising and it is not possible without the involvement of “insiders”.

Reports said that theft took place during the night intervening Monday and Tuesday.

An inquiry has been ordered, the sources said, adding that the judiciary in Rajouri has taken a very serious note of the incident.

20230405-082202

