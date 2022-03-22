INDIASPORTSTENNIS

ITF seniors tennis: Ranjeet claims 35+ double; Intikhab wins 45+ singles

By NewsWire
Ranjeet Virali Murugesan packed too many guns for his opponent Yannick Nedlord, winning the men’s 35+ singles final 6-0, 6-3 in the Jayant Roy Memorial S400 ITF Mumbai Tennis Tournament at the MSLTA, here, on Tuesday. Ranjeet was back on court within an hour, joining Aditya Khanna to defeat Ravindra Pandey and Vikas Choudhary 6-3, 6-3 in the 35+ doubles to complete a fine double.

The men’s 40+ singles title was won by Intikhab Ali, who continued his fine run to defeat the third seed Kamlesh Shukla 6-3, 6-1. Intikhab, who entered the tournament with a wild card, missed out on claiming a double along with Girish Mishra, the duo going down to Kamlesh Shukla and Mandar Wakankar 4-6, 2-6.

Ranjeet, who still plays on the men’s circuit, was never in trouble against Nedlord, who was not in the best physical shape. After running away with the first set, games went with serve till 4-3, before a struggling Nedlord, lost serve at love to give Ranjeet a 5-3 lead. Ranjeet then duly served out the set and with it the match.

With Ranjeet playing solid from the baseline and Khanna sharp at the net, the doubles final was also a straightforward affair, the top-seeded duo coming through with one break of serve in each set.

Intikhab, who relies more on placements rather than power, was in total control of his match against Shukla. However, it was sweet revenge for Shukla in the doubles final, as a tiring Intikhab and Girish faltered at crucial junctures though the games were close affairs.

RESULTS:

Men’s Single 35 (final): Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (IND) bt Yannick Nelord (IND) 6-0, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles 35 (final): Aditya Khanna (IND)/Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (IND) bt Ravindranath Pandey (IND)/Vikas Choudhari (IND) 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Single 40 (final): Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Kamlesh Shukla (IND) 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles 40 (final): Kamlesh Shukla (IND)/Mandar Wakankar (IND) bt Intikhab Ali (IND)/Girish Mishra (IND) 6-4, 6-2.

