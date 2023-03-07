INDIASPORTSTENNIS

ITF Women’s Open: India’s Ankita Raina-Prarthana Thombare reach doubles quarterfinals

NewsWire
0
0

Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare registered an impressive come-from-behind win to enter the doubles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Tuesday.

The No. 2 seeded duo defeated the wildcard Indo-German pair of Sharmada Balu and Sarah Rebecca Sekulic 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 in a thrilling Round-of-16 match that lasted for close to two hours.

The third-seeded Indo-Swedish pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Jacqueline Awad also advanced to the Last-8 stage after defeating Ji Hee Choi (South Korea) and Lee Ya-Hsuan (Taipei) 6-4, 6-2.

The all-Indian pair of Pragathi Narayan and Prathiba Narayan, on the other hand, exited in the Round-of-16 following a 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Anastasia Kovaleva and Hanna Vinahradava.

A similar fate was in store for another all-Indian pair of Vaidehi Chaudhari and Shrivalli Rashmikaa who gave a tough fight to the fancied duo of Slovenia’s Dalilia Jakupovic, a former World No. 38, and Amandine Hesse of France before going down 6-7(5), 7-5, 5-10.

Meanwhile, in the singles opening round, Japanese Ikumi Yamazaki stunned the third-seeded Sakura Hosogi 5-7, 3-6. Bengaluru girl Sharmada, a wild card entrant, however, lost to No. 8 seed Eden Silva of Britain 2-6, 4-6.

20230307-184806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blocked roads near Ghazipur border hit traders, vehicle sellers hard

    Distorting history is dangerous phenomenon: Stalin

    Priyanka to take stock of poll debacle in UP

    Calcutta HC orders termination of service of 2,819 non-teaching staff