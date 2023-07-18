ITI Limited has won accolades from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and Department of Telecommunications (Ministry of Communications) for playing a significant role in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 (LVM3-M4) that was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota at 2.35 p.m. on July 14, an official release stated on Tuesday.

The flight vehicle of this prestigious mission had on its board 55 packages manufactured by ITI Limited adhering to the stringent highest quality standards of ISRO. India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, had a perfect successful launch onboard a Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket.

Thus far, only three countries, the US, Russia and China, have successfully soft-landed on the moon. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State Jitendra Singh hailed the achievement by ISRO for the successful mission.

Appreciating ITI’s role in the mission, Sheena Abraham Group Director Electronics Production Group, ESAE (ISRO – Electronics Systems Actuators Entity) said, “We would like to convey our deepest appreciation to all the team members in your organisation who have worked hard for the realisation of these packages. We will strive together for more successes in future also.”

K. Rajaraman, Secretary, DoT under whom the CPSU ITI Limited operates said, “DOT celebrates the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s lunar mission and congratulates ITI Limited whose various fabricated packages have flown in the mission. We at DOT are very proud to be a part of ISRO’s successful efforts of pushing the boundaries of space exploration.”

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited said, “ITI Limited is overwhelmed to be part of the prestigious Lunar Mission which marks a historic achievement in the national space programme. It gives me immense pride to state that ITI has contributed its distinct engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce to help this mission. The Space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to carve a bigger role in Space Programmes of the future.”

Palakkad Plant of ITI Limited has been associated with ISRO for more than two decades in all its prestigious missions striving to help power India’s space aspirations. ITI Limited’s Palakkad Plant was appreciated by ISRO in June this year and in October last year for realising the flight packages with respect to the launch of LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission.

