ITI, MSTC, mjunction may bid to be spectrum e-auctioneer

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Four companies, including state-run ITI Ltd, eProcurement Technologies Ltd, and MSTC Ltd, may field for the e-auctioneer’s mandate from Department of Telecom to manage auction of spectrum to be held by April.

Representatives from the four entities – ITI Ltd, eProcurement Technologies Ltd, MSTC Ltd and mjunction Services Ltd – had attended the pre-bid conference in December 19 and sought more details on the auction process, DoT sources said.

DoT had floated a RFP (request for proposal) for e-auctioneer appointment in December 12.

mjunction Services Ltd had conducted the last two spectrum auctions.

DoT’s response to the prospective bidders’ queries said experience in spectrum e-auctions is a desirable qualification for the bidder to be able to execute such a complex auction.

The Digital Communications Commission has approved plans to auction over 8,300 MHz of spectrum, including airwaves to be used for offering 5G services, with a reserve price of Rs 5.22 lakh crore and no reduction in the reserve price, as demanded, for the airwaves that will be put to bid in March/April 2020.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said that the entire available spectrum — a little over 8,300 MHz across 22 telecom circles with a reserve price of Rs 5,22,850 crore — will be put up for bidding. Out of the 8,300 MHZ of airwaves, 6,050 MHZ are allocated for 5G services.

Prakash added that an “important change” in the payment process for the bought spectrum has been made. In the auction, the telcos will need to pay a lower upfront amount in case the spectrum won by them is not available with the DoT in the next 30-day period.

–IANS

ana/sn/vd