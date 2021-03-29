ITI Ltd stock is buzzing after after it announced that it and domestic AI firm Thalamus Irwine will jointly bid for health projects.

ITI and Thalamus Irvine announced they will bid for health projects including the National Digital Health Mission, to deploy artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for the digital health record system.

With the rising second wave of Covid-19 in India and the growing need for a Covid and Health Passport System, ITI Ltd, a state-run PSU under the Ministry of Communications, and Thalamus Irwine, a Delhi-based AI Firm, under its healthcare platform Garuda, have demonstrated a working proof of concept (PoC) for the technology that can accelerate the roll out of “One Nation, One Health Card” vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director ITI Ltd, said: “ITI’s partnership with Garuda allows us to bring blockchain technology to the forefront of the healthcare ecosystem. The very first PoC of this AI based testing was conducted in Bangalore and another was done in the Delhi airport under the brand Garuda. With this initiative, we have taken one step ahead of this by using Block Chain Technology for safe storage of the data. To provide data security, ITI has already established a tier 3 Data Centre where information of all the health cards of citizens can be safely stored. This is first of its kind technology that helps build a robust health care eco system. With this unique collaboration, ITI is set to be one of the first PSUs to store medical data on a Blockchain network.”

ITI Ltd is the country’s premier telecom company and the multi-unit central public sector undertaking is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment

On March 26, ITI’s share closed at Rs 115.65, up by Rs 2.35, or 2.07 per cent, from its previous closing of Rs. 113.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs 114.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs 117.50 and Rs 114.00, respectively.

The ITI stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 151.60 on August 19, 2020 and a 52 week low of Rs 50.25 on March 26, 2020.

