INDIA

ITO, Red Fort Metro stations shut over security reasons

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed two of its stations close to the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day due to security reasons.

“As per the advice of Delhi Police, ITO and Lal Quila Metro Stations have been closed till further instructions due to security reasons,” the Delhi Metro informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had issued five alerts, warning of a possible terror strike in the national capital and several cities.

The law enforcement agencies have been warned that terrorists could have used IEDs during the flag hoisting ceremony on August 15 at the Red Fort.

Subsequently, to counter any threat from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects, including drones, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has installed an anti-drone system near Red Fort.

Apart from the counter-drone system, the police have also installed over 1,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the Red Fort.

20220815-093603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIDE bans Russian GM Karjakin for six months over Ukraine stance

    Punjab bracing up for 2nd wave of Covid pandemic

    Evening ice cream experiences of ‘Vidvaans’ will get even better: Puri...

    Chaddi campaign intensifies in K’taka; BJP, Cong continue bitter textbook spat