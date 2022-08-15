The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed two of its stations close to the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day due to security reasons.

“As per the advice of Delhi Police, ITO and Lal Quila Metro Stations have been closed till further instructions due to security reasons,” the Delhi Metro informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had issued five alerts, warning of a possible terror strike in the national capital and several cities.

The law enforcement agencies have been warned that terrorists could have used IEDs during the flag hoisting ceremony on August 15 at the Red Fort.

Subsequently, to counter any threat from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects, including drones, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has installed an anti-drone system near Red Fort.

Apart from the counter-drone system, the police have also installed over 1,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the Red Fort.

