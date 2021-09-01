The government on Wednesday again extended the tenure of L.C. Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), for one year till September 1, 2022.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in the tenure of Goyal, a 1979-batch IAS (retired) officer of Kerala cadre, as the CMD of ITPO for a period of one year beyond September 1, 2021, i.e., up to September 1, 2022 or until further orders,” an order issued by the Department of Personnel said.

Goyal was appointed as the CMD of ITPO on August 31, 2015 and this is his fifth extension.

His term was extended by a year on August 14, 2017; July 31, 2018; August 22, 2019; and August 31, 2020.

Goyal had also served as the Union Home Secretary in 2015 for seven months, apart from holding several key positions at the Centre and in the state of Kerala.

He was appointed as Union Home Secretary on February 5, 2015 following the resignation of then Home Secretary Anil Goswami after the government asked him to put in his papers in the wake of a controversy over his alleged attempt to stall the arrest of Saradha scam accused Matang Sinh, a former Congress minister at the Centre.

After serving for seven months, Goyal took voluntary retirement. He was made the CMD of ITPO later in 2015.

–IANS

ams/arm