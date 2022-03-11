ITPO & EIG announce 29th Convergence India & 7th Smart Cities India Expo at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) Building on a successful 28-year history of showcasing the latest innovations and a six-year focus on the Smart Cities mission, the 29th Convergence India Expo and 7th Smart Cities India Expo are set to redefine India’s tech and infrastructure landscape by hosting a cutting-edge exhibition and high-powered conferences.

The expo, which will be held at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan and organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group (EIG), will take place from March 23-25, 2022. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, will be the expo’s Chief Guest.

The expo will provide a valuable opportunity for industry leaders and influencers to discuss the latest trends and disruptions impacting various industry verticals, utilising the true power of in-person networking. Convergence India is at the forefront of India’s revolution, whereas Smart Cities India reflects the country’s modernisation and development landscape.

Supporting the Government of India’s commitment to boost start-ups, the expo will also host the most innovative startups in a dedicated startup hub.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said, “We are delighted to bring back the 29th edition of Convergence India Expo and the 7th Smart Cities India expo. India’s tech and innovation industry has arisen as a major contributor to the Indian economy. Year-on-year, the expo has grown to be a hub for future technologies, innovation and everything that is smart and sustainable. It provides the perfect platform for rising startups and technologies to showcase their brands and build networks through the exhibition and the conference. We welcome all stakeholders to mark their presence and make this event a success together.”

The event, billed as India’s largest tech and infrastructure expo, will feature 750 participating brands, 100 start-ups and representatives from various government departments, PSUs and smart cities. The three days will be jam-packed with 50 high-powered conference sessions, 150 thought leaders, 1,200 delegates, 25,000 business visitors, sectoral summits, workshops, product launches, Start-up hub, EV zone and participation from Slovakia, Taiwan, Canada and China. The National Highways Authority of India as well as state pavilions from Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, are among the government pavilions. Major trade associations have pledged their support, including the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India, and the National Solar Energy Federation of India.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220311-200602