It’s a double dose of laughter with Ranveer’s dual role in ‘Cirkus’ trailer

With on point one-liners and top-notch acting skills, the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ doubles up on being the complete package and promises to be a laugh riot.

The makers of the film on Friday launched the trailer, which gave a glimpse into the hilariously confused world of ‘Cirkus’.

The over three minutes long trailer begins with Ranveer, who is known as an electric man and works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma are dealing with doppelganger issues.

The ‘Cirkus’ world is set in the 1960s. It also gives a glimpse of the electrifying song ‘Current laga re’. There is a surprise element of Deepika Padukone being a part of it .

One line that can leave people in splits is: “Log Bade hoker actor bante hai, inspector bante hai, contractor bante hai… tu generator ban gaya.”

The trailer has multiple Golmaal references as it features the characters Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky as orphans.

The film is set to release in December.

