It’s A Girl! Alia-Ranbir welcome their first child into this world

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday welcomed their first child, a healthy girl, into this world. Earlier in the day, they were seen arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai.

Mothers-in-law Neetu Kapor and Soni Razdan were with Alia before she was wheeled into the labour room.

Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot on April 14 at an intimate ceremony and only recently, Alia had her baby shower with friends and family members.

The couple have had a successful year with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sealing Alia’s well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and ‘Brahmastra’ reviving Ranbir’s flagging career graph. Alia also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone, set to be released in 2023,

The newborn child will therefore truly be the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple.

In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.

