ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

It’s a girl: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcome second child

NewsWire
0
0

Actors and couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have become parents again as they welcome their second bundle of joy, a daughter on Friday.

Gurmeet and Debina took to Instagram, where they shared a picture from their pre-pregnancy shoot with ‘It’s a girl’ note written on it.

The two alongside the image, wrote: “Welcome our baby girl into the world. A ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at time as our baby has come into the world sooner than ue. Keep blessing an showering continued love.”

The two are already a parent to a daughter named Lianna, whom they welcomed earlier this year. Just four months after her arrival in August they announced they are going to be parents again.

Debina and Gurmeet, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

20221111-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Skand Thakur on his debut project, passion for acting

    Kareena flies to London with baby Jeh to start shooting for...

    ‘Sita Ramam’ pumps up Mrunal Thakur’s social media following to 5.3...

    Allu Sirish teases fans with pre-look poster of next film