INDIA

It’s a ‘special day’ for Samantha as she wraps ‘Citadel’ shoot

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a year-long break from work to take care of her health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’.

Samantha took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap along with a selfie.

The Indian adaptation is directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

Samantha on her Instagram stories posted selfie as she smiled at the camera and captioned it: “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”

The actress has been completing all her pending work. Just last week, Samantha concluded the shoot of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’.

According to media reports, Samantha will be going on a break to take care of her autoimmune condition, myositis.

2023071338394

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stone pelting on Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy

    Congress’ balancing act? Now Sandeep Dikshit to meet L-G seeking action...

    Heatwave hits parts of Japan: Weather agency

    Ajit Agarkar named India men’s chairman of selectors (Ld)