Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a year-long break from work to take care of her health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’.

Samantha took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap along with a selfie.

The Indian adaptation is directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

Samantha on her Instagram stories posted selfie as she smiled at the camera and captioned it: “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”

The actress has been completing all her pending work. Just last week, Samantha concluded the shoot of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’.

According to media reports, Samantha will be going on a break to take care of her autoimmune condition, myositis.

2023071338394