It’s a wrap for Imtiaz Ali’s next

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The principal shoot of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next film starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda, wrapped up on Monday.

The shoot lasted 66 days. It began earlier this year on March 4 in Delhi and then moved to Udaipur, Mumbai and finally culminated in the beautiful valleys of Himachal Pradesh.

The yet untitled film is set to release in February 2020.

Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films will present the film.

–IANS

