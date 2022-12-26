ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

It’s a wrap for Prabhu Deva-starrer multilingual movie ‘Wolf’

The shooting of dance king Prabhu Deva-led multilingual movie, ‘Wolf’, has been completed. The movie is being produced under Sandesh Productions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Anju Kurian and Lakshmi Rai are enacting lead roles opposite Prabhu Deva. Anasuya of ‘Pushpa’ fame also has a prominent part in the movie.

The film team has shot for 65 days in locations across Puducherry, Chennai, Bengaluru, and the Andaman and Nicobar. The movie is based on a different, surprising script, according to the makers. Vinu Venkatesh has written and directed the movie.

Ambareeshan is the music composer and Arul Vincent is the cameraman. Prabhu Deva was last seen in cameo roles in the Kannada movie ‘Lucky Man’, starring the late Puneet Rajkumar. He is also acting in a movie with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar.

