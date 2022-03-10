INDIA

It’s acceptance of Kejriwal’s governance model: AAP on Punjab trends

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party is showing a dismal performance in the early trends in two of the three states where it was contesting the Assembly elections, the party leaders in the national capital are rejoicing over the trends in Punjab where it is heading for a comfortable victory.

“These are not the trends of the victory of any party, these are trends of the acceptance of the governance model of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi,” AAP MLA Dilip Pandey told IANS.

He said that the consecutive governments in Punjab, during the past 50-60 years, have plunged the state into a quagmire.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, while speaking to IANS, also expressed similar sentiments.

“It is the result of Delhi’s good governance,” said Rai thanking the people of Punjab for voting for change.

The early leads on Thursday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading to a landslide maiden victory in Punjab, while the traditional parties — Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — are trailing.

Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), is trailing from his ‘royal’ bastion Patiala (Urban).

AAP’s chief ministerial face and sitting MP Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, the seat from where he’s trying luck for the first time.

Apart from Punjab, AAP is contesting the elections in Uttarakhand and Goa, where early trends indicated that the party has failed to woo the voters.

