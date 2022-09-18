England pace-bowling stalwart Stuart Broad has said it feels great becoming the second-most successful Test fast bowler in the world behind team-mate James Anderson, adding that it was an “honour” to go beyond the legendary Australian quick Glenn McGrath.

Broad, 36, surpassed McGrath’s tally of 563 Test wickets in the recently concluded Oval match against South Africa and is currently on 566. He now trails his partner Anderson in the wickets column for pacers, who has 667 wickets to his name.

“It was also an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath’s career Test wicket tally on our final bowling day of the summer (in the third Test at The Oval against South Africa). McGrath was a hero of mine, someone I imitated in the garden, and the reason I wanted to become a bowler,” said Broad in hic column for the Daily Mail.

“It’s incredible to be up there in his sort of company and to be in a one-two with my great mate Jimmy Anderson as the most prolific seamers in Test cricket. It also raised a smile or two that I took the 564th wicket on the fourth anniversary of Jimmy going past Glenn (McGrath).”

Broad added the camaraderie in the England Test side since Brendon McCullum came in as head coach and Ben Stokes was appointed skipper has been superb.

“It sums up the mood of the England camp right now. Without putting an unprofessional spin on it, I can actually honestly say the past four months has felt exactly like playing for a club side you love, with the camaraderie, friendship, mickey-taking, and nicknames.

“One of the things that has developed has been a staple sign-off to every team talk. (Spinner) Jack Leach is very quiet but has a very dry sense of humour and whenever Baz (McCullium) and Stokes have finished speaking, without fail, Baz ends by asking: ‘Anything to add, Leachy?’ The deadpan reply, after a pause, is: ‘Nah, I think you’ve covered it pretty well.'”

Broad added he would like to remain in the moment rather than think about something as distant as the Ashes next year.

“It (series of six Test wins in four months) has left me excited about the rest of my England career. And that doesn’t mean looking ahead to next year’s Ashes. We’ve made that mistake before. Baz actually has a saying ‘Let’s play where your feet are,’ and that’s been such a strength of ours all summer. We’ve stayed in the moment. So all I am thinking about is entering the next Test match I play, the fittest I’ve ever been. At 36, that’s quite a big thing to say.”

