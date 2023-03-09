COMMUNITY

It’s another snowy Friday in the GTHA

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
2

Hoping for some warmer weather to melt all that snow Mother Nature dumped on us last Friday? Environment Canada is predicting that parts of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will have another snowy Friday.

How much you get depends on where you live.

“Widespread snow will push across southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe on Friday. The evening commute will be greatly affected by this snowfall,” the national weather service said.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the Hamilton and the Niagara area which can expect total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm, with amounts of 15 to 20 cm over higher terrain.

Environment Canada says visibility may also be reduced at times in heavy and local blowing snow.

Snowfall will begin Friday morning and tapering off late evening in this region.

Weather advisories are also in effect for Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham which can expect smaller accumulation totals between 4 to 8 cm as it will begin to snow late afternoon and tapers off late Friday evening.

Higher accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are predicted for Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton where it will snow from late Friday morning to evening. The national weather service warns of reduced visibility during this time.

