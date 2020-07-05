It’s been a great week, says rising Arsenal star Saka

London, July 5 (IANS) It was a week to remember for Arsenal’s young star Bukayo Saka after he celebrated signing a new long-term contract by scoring the opener in the Gunners’ victory at Wolves on Saturday.

The teenager found the back of the net with a left-foot volley to mark his first Premier League goal.

“It has been such a great week, signing my contract and then getting my first Premier League goal,” England Under-19 international Saka told BBC Sport. “And it wasn’t a bad goal either so I’m very happy.

“I have to stay humble and keep my feet on the ground to keep learning. It’s important for us to have experience and world-class players around to advise us. It was tough for us today but we gave our all and that is what got us over the line.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded Saka and said he is “talented and intelligent”.

“The finish was really difficult,” Arteta told BBC Sport. “It was a turning point in the game.”

Saka has been at the club since the age of seven. He made his debut in a Europa League match on November 18 and has since made 34 first-team appearances for the side. Saka has assisted 11 goals and is the first teenager to do so for Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in the 2006/07 season.

