In the eye of the storm over a series of allegations against the top brass of CPI(M) on social media, former Associate Editor of CPI(M)’s mouthpiece Deshabhimani G.Sakthidharan on Tuesday express exasperation at getting innumerable threatening phone calls.

“It’s better to kill me than this. What’s happening in Kerala now is the premature death of a great ideology. For the past week, a particular group is calling me and hurling abuses and threats and Tuesday morning also it was no different. Most of these are international calls through the internet. I know that this is happening with the support of a few in the Kerala Police,” his post read.

Known for his closeness to CPI(M) legends like EMS, Harkishen Singh Surjeet, V.S. Achuthanandan, the former top journalist had quit the party organ few years ago. He then launched a magazine- ‘Janashakthi’ .

Though since then he has taking a strong stand against the CPI(M), it was last week that he, without naming any leader, claimed that many years back, a leader (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), counted cash to the tune of Rs 2 crores.

He also alleged that Vijayan is controlled by a “kitchen cabinet” consisting of three or four people.

By his own admission, after his allegations, peace has disappeared and it turned for the worse when Congress Lok Sabha member Benny Behanan filed a complaint with the State Police chief demanding registration of case and a probe into his claims.

Meanwhile, both Behanan and Sakthidharan have been asked to appear before the probe team for their statements and the latter has been summoned on Wednesday.

He goes on to say that he and his magazine will not budge and will continue to forge ahead as he has the people’s support. “ Come what may, I am not going to be cowed down,” asserted Sakthidharan.

