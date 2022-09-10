Hitting out at the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Saturday said that it was Bharath ‘Todo’ Yatra. BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla stated that Rahul Gandhi had met the controversial Hindu hater priest George Ponniah who had told Rahul that ‘Jesus was real God unlike Shakthi’.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, “George Ponniah who met Rahul Gandhi says ‘Jesus is the only God unlike Shakthi and other goddesses. This man was arrested earlier for Hindu hatred. He says that he is wearing shoes because impurities of Bharath Mata must not contaminate.”

The BJP spokesperson said, “Bharath Jodo with Bharath Todo icons.” Shehzad Poonawala also shared a video of George Ponniah with Rahul Gandhi in which the priest was saying ‘Jesus is real god unlike Shakthi’.

Meanwhile the controversial priest George Ponniah told media persons that he did not insult any religion.

