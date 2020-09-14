It’s Bike Day in Brampton!

In celebration of Bike Month and the many benefits of cycling like promoting physical and mental wellbeing, reducing traffic congestion and helping reduce air pollution, the City of Brampton is encouraging residents to get on their bikes and explore all the community has to offer.

There are more than 260 kilometres of trails and pathways in Brampton. As part of the Active Transportation Master Plan, the City has designated a 40 kilometre City Loop featuring:

Etobicoke Creek Trail on the west edge

Mayfield Multiuse Path on the north edge

Heart Lake Conservation Area, Esker Lake Trail, Franceschini bridge and Chinguacousy Trail on the east edge

Kennedy Valley Trail extension, Westcreek Boulevard, Dixie Road Multi Use Path on the south edge

Cycling safety

The City is building a network of well-connected bike lanes and recreational trails that make travel by bike a safe and desirable option for work, recreation and school trips. Cyclists must do their part to keep Brampton streets, sidewalks and trails safe.

Some important safety tips include:

Wear a helmet – it could save your life

Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

Use hand signals

Yield to pedestrians

Cyclists are also reminded that under the City’s Traffic By-law, only bicycles with wheels less than 50 centimetres (20 inches) are permitted on sidewalks. Wheels of this size are typical of children’s bikes.

Bike and Ride

Brampton Transit has a bike rack on every bus, making it easier than ever to move around the city. If you are planning on using a bus bike rack, be sure to follow these handy tips:

Remove any loose items that are not permanently attached to your bicycle (e.g., water bottles or travel bags).

If there are no other bicycles on the rack, use the space closest to the bus.

Do not lock your bicycle to the rack. The rack arm is designed to keep your bicycle secure while the bus is in transit.

Allow passengers to unload their bicycles before loading yours.

Sit or stand near the front of the bus when your bicycle is on the rack.

Tricycles, motorized bicycles, and bicycles with child carriers or trailers are not allowed on the bike rack.

For more tips on Bike and Ride visit www.brampton.ca.